Kevin Hart has been humbled.

The 40-year-old comedian and actor opened up on his SiriusXM radio show, Straight From the Hart, about the recovery process after his Sept. 1 car crash.

In the show, Hart details getting a suppository in the hospital to help him go to the bathroom.

"I'm like, 'F**k man,' this is so bad. My wife's in the room. This is just a bad feeling all around," he says, adding that the next morning he bolted up at 6 a.m. "My stomach felt like they lit dynamite and threw it in my f**king stomach and ran. All I could do was call 'Niko...' I said, 'Babe, it's happening!' She said, 'What?' I said, 'Everything!'"

Noting that he went to the bathroom in a bucket, Hart then described the "most humbling thing in the world," when a 40-year-old male nurse named Jose wiped his butt.

"It was humbling in how it happened," he says. "It makes you realize you really are helpless. There was nothing I could do. There was nothing I could do to stop that."

Of the recovery process, Hart notes that he's gotten a lot of support from those suffering from similar injuries.

"Everybody starts popping out the woodwork that has your problem," he says. "Everybody with a back problem or a back injury reached out and called me and everybody was like, 'Yo, this is what you've gotta do.'"

He also got some celebrity sympathy from Oprah Winfrey herself.

"Oprah sent me flowers that are still alive... it's been two months and some change, them flowers ain't budged," he jokes of the orchids. "That's a different type of money when you can find flowers that will stay alive."

Hart recently made his first public appearance at the 2019 People's Choice Awards since his accident. The accident left Hart's spine fractured in three places, requiring him to undergo major surgery.

SiriusXM's Straight From the Hart on Kevin Hart's Laugh Out Loud Radio channel 96 airs on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 to 9 p.m. ET.

