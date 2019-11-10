Kevin Hart is out and about amid his recovery from his scary September car crash.

The comedian stepped out in Beverly Hills, California, on Friday night to enjoy dinner with his wife, Eniko, at Mr. Chow. Hart, 40, looked to be in good spirits outside of the restaurant, where he was dressed casually in jeans, a denim jacket, a white T-shirt and sneakers.

The Jumanji star was in the passenger seat when he was involved in a car crash in his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda near Calabasas, California, on Sept. 1. A source told ET that Hart fractured his spine in three places and had to undergo major surgery; he opened up to fans about his recovery on Instagram last month.

During an interview with ET on Thursday, Hart's friend and Jumanji co-star, Nick Jonas, shared a heartfelt message about his recovery.

"I'm so relieved to hear that he's doing OK," Jonas shared of Hart. "Life is so fragile and these moments are ones to really take into account the people you love and how blessed we all are to be alive."

"I'm so thankful that he's still here because he's one of the best and, you know, on top of being a castmate of mine in Jumanji, [he's] a really great friend and great guy," he added. "So Kevin, I'm glad you're alright."

