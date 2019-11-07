Nick Jonas is thankful his friend, Kevin Hart, is recovering following his serious car crash.

As the singer revealed to ET on Thursday, he's yet to see his Jumanji co-star in person, but they've messaged back-and-forth about Hart's health. The comedian was in the passenger seat when he was involved in a car crash in his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda near Calabasas, California, on Sept. 1. A source told ET that Hart fractured his spine in three places and had to undergo major surgery. He was released 10 days after the crash.

"I'm so relieved to hear that he's doing OK," Jonas shared. "Life is so fragile and these moments are ones to really take into account the people you love and how blessed we all are to be alive."

"I'm so thankful that he's still here because he's one of the best and, you know, on top of being a castmate of mine in Jumanji, [he's] a really great friend and great guy," he added. "So Kevin, I'm glad you're alright."

ET also spoke with Jonas and Varvatos about their new fragrance, JVxNJ Silver Edition.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Revlon

"[This fragrance] lands in an interesting time in both our lives where it's kind of a combination of all the things we've had going on, that energy we feel in our lives creatively," Jonas shared. "As friends, as our relationship has grown, we put that in this bottle and gave it that sort of energy, that electric feeling, so it's really versatile and it's become my day and night fragrance."

"The minute it hits the air, you do feel energized, that's for sure," Varvatos added.

The two are ready for their fragrance to fly off the shelves this holiday season. "Just the presentation, when you open it up, it's kind of a wow. And when you spray it, it's a double wow," Varvatos said. "I think the two really make it a great gift."

"I think people really like the way it smells and makes you feel," he expressed.

JVxNJ Silver Edition is available now. See more on Jonas in the video below.

