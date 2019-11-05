Facial hair, no facial hair -- Priyanka Chopra is "into" her husband, Nick Jonas, no matter what!

ET's Keltie Knight's spoke with Jonas at the Los Angeles premiere of his new movie, Midway, on Tuesday, where he shared that his wife got a little attached to the mustache he rocked for the film.

"She liked it. Her father had [a mustache], and so she was into it," the 27-year-old singer revealed. "And then I said, 'I'm taking this off the minute I wrap,' and then she was like, 'You know what? I realize I don't like this as much as I thought I did.'"

The Jonas Brother admitted his headline-making mustache "did need some darkening." It's the story of Midway that Jonas channeled his passion into. The singer stars as Aviation Machinist Mate Bruno Gaido in the film, which is based on the story of the attack on Pearl Harbor and the subsequent Battle of Midway during World War II.

"It was really special," he said of filming. "I always wanted to work with Roland [Emmerich, the director], and the fact that it was this story, one that I think was really important that was told under the direction of someone who had really cared for this project and wanted everyone involved to care as much as he did, it was great."

"I was honored to be a part of it and to be a part of telling this story that I'm not sure a lot of people know about. And so, putting a spotlight on something like this is really special," he added.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Aside from Midway, Jonas also has new music in the works. The Jonas Brothers' new song, "Like It's Christmas," drops on Friday.

"It's basically a song that we fell in love with that was written by the same writers, producers that we use on all our music that we're releasing now. So, it has that touch where it feels current, modern and still has that classic edge," Jonas raved.

Midway, also starring Mandy Moore, Woody Harrelson and more, hits theaters on Friday.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Nick Jonas Celebrates Priyanka Chopra on Hindu Holiday Karva Chauth: 'I Love and Admire Her So Much'

Priyanka Chopra Talks Anniversary Plans With Nick Jonas & His New Gig on 'The Voice' (Exclusive)

Nick Jonas Reveals He Was 'Very Close to a Coma' After Being Diagnosed With Diabetes at 13

Related Gallery