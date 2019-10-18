Nick Jonas is celebrating Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

The "Only Human" singer praised his wife on Karva Chauth, a Hindu holiday observed traditionally by women of Northern India. During the holiday, married women fast from sunrise to sundown to promote health and safety for their husband.

"My wife is Indian. She is Hindu, and she is incredible in every way," Nick wrote on Instagram on Thursday. "She has taught me so much about her culture and religion. I love and admire her so much, and as you can see we have fun together. Happy Karva Chauth to everyone!"

Priyanka replied with, "❤️❤️❤️😊😍." The actress also posted the same photos on her social media page.

She also posted another one of her at the Jonas Brothers concert in San Diego.

"Karwa chauth at a @jonasbrothers concert. Definitely a first I’ll always remember! 😂❤️🙏🏽 @nickjonas #karwachauth," she captioned the pic.

The pair had plenty to celebrate on Friday, with Priyanka also announcing that she and her cousin, Parineeti Chopra, will be voicing Elsa and Anna in the Hindi dub of Disney's upcoming animated sequel, Frozen 2.

The gorgeous couple is also coming up on their one-year wedding anniversary, and, according to Priyanka, her Jonas Brother has something up his sleeve for their special day.

"I don't know [what we're going to do for our anniversary]," the actress told ET earlier this month while promoting her new film, The Sky Is Pink. "I asked and I was told, 'Why do you ask so many questions?' I was like, 'OK, you plan it.' But I was just [wondering] what are we going to do and he was just like, 'Don't ask.' So I said, OK."

The brunette beauty also touched on one day starting a family with Nick. "Ever since we got married, we've both known that it's something that we want in our lives," she said of having kids. "Whenever it's the right time, I'm sure it'll happen."

See more in the video below.

