Priyanka Chopra Jonas has the best support system in husband Nick Jonas.

The couple is coming up on their one-year wedding anniversary, and, according to Priyanka, Nick has something up his sleeve for their special day.

"I don't know [what we're going to do for our one-year anniversary]," the actress told ET's Rachel Smith while promoting her new film, The Sky Is Pink. "I asked and I was told, 'Why do you ask so many questions?' I was like, 'OK, you plan it.' But I was just [wondering] what are we going to do and he was just like, 'Don't ask.' So I said, OK."

The 37-year-old star is not worried about it though, as she previously told ET that Nick is a planner and helped coordinate a lot of their wedding plans while she was working on The Sky Is Pink.

"He's the planner. I'll say he's better at it, so I just let him do it," she teased once more. "I just wore my outfits and arrived, smiling to my wedding and I enjoyed it so much because I didn't have to worry about it. He's such a particular planner in everything in our lives that it's just better when he does it."

Priyanka Chopra Reveals How Many Children She Wants With Nick Jonas (Exclusive) Embed Code Restart Priyanka Chopra Reveals How Many Children She Wants With Nick Jonas (Exclusive)

The thing that makes Priyanka and Nick work, she said, is that they understand each other's busy schedules.

"I think for anyone in any relationship, it's really important to find a partner that can support your individual ambition or your individual dreams outside of them and let you do that thing," she expressed. "And I think that's the healthiest relationship."

The two have also talked about one day starting a family, but are waiting for "the right time." "Ever since we got married, we've both known that it's something that we want in our lives," she said of having kids. "Whenever it's the right time, I'm sure it'll happen."

They also understand the importance of communicating and sharing their life updates with one another.

"Something we've always known about each other is that our schedules have been crazy, but thank god for video calling," Priyanka said. "I can't imagine what used to happen before that. But yeah, we make sure we stay in touch all the time, we keep each other informed about each other's lives. It's really important."

While Priyanka has a slew of projects in the works, one new update that Nick recently revealed was that he would be joining season 18 of The Voice, replacing Gwen Stefani as a coach. Priyanka has been happily showing her support and expressing how proud she is of her hubby. So how does she think he's going to be as a new coach?

"I know he's super competitive and he likes to win. So, I'm just saying," she shared. When asked if he would be sparring with Blake Shelton, who teased him during the Jonas Brothers' appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she said, "Yeah, I think that's going to happen. You saw when they showed the video between him and Blake at Ellen. You saw that already, so I feel like that's going to happen for sure. but I'm a huge fan of The Voice. I was really excited when it happened for him."

Meanwhile, Priyanka is also excited and proud for the world to see her new Indian film. The Sky Is Pink is a real-life love story that spans 25 years and depicts a family dealing with a child's illness and the sacrifices they make.

"This movie is based on a real-life family," Priyanka explained. "They're regular people who are thrown into this crazy, extraordinary circumstance, finding out that their daughter has a terminal illness, and they decide to thrive under that instead of succumbing to it. They make life so joyous, not just for her sake but for themselves. Most marriages, almost 80 percent of marriages, end up in divorce after you lose a kid, and these two -- even now at 55 and 57, they met when they were 16 -- hold hands and when you walk into a room they'll look for the other one…It's just so amazing to see such a tight bond between them that I thought this real life story was so beautiful and inspiring and the world that we live in today is just so sort of distant from each other."

The film also resonated with Priyanka, she said, because it helped her heal after the death of her dad, Ashok Chopra, who died in 2013.

"I was so mad at life and I didn't deal with it, and then I started doing this movie and Shonali Bose, who is my director, lost her son when she was 16 and her perspective and acceptance of his death was so amazing to watch," Priyanka recalled. "She believes when someone goes we end up mourning their death so much, and then we get so caught up in the grief we forget to celebrate the life that was lived. That was such an amazing perspective to me. I think this movie was very cathartic to me in that way. I was healing almost while doing it. I started understanding the balance of life and death so much more."

The Sky Is Pink arrives in theaters on Oct. 11.

For more on Priyanka and Nick, watch below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Priyanka Chopra and Joe Jonas Send Love to Sophie Turner Ahead of 2019 Emmys

Priyanka Chopra Proves She's the 'No. 1' Wife by Renting Out Football Stadium for Nick Jonas' Birthday

How Priyanka Chopra Jonas Is Helping Celebrate Other Overachievers

Related Gallery