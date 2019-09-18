Nick Jonas is a "Sucker" for Priyanka Chopra Jonas' love!

The singer took to Instagram late Tuesday, revealing the special gift his wife gave him in honor of his 27th birthday on Monday.

"I've been lucky enough to celebrate my 27th birthday over the past couple of days with family, friends, and fans in Chicago and St. Paul. My beautiful wife surprised me with a touch football game with some of my closest friends and family on the one and only Soldier Field in Chicago (!!!)," Nick gushed, "followed by a few hours of Topgolf, and then a party where pizza, tequila, cake, and cigars were involved."

"The next day we played a sold-out show in St. Paul where so many of you brought birthday signs and sang me Happy Birthday on stage," he continued. "I can't thank you all enough for the outpouring of love and birthday wishes over the past couple of days. Means the world to have you all in my life. I'm endlessly grateful. Here's to 27!"

As seen in the series of pics shared to his Instagram, Nick sported a custom blue No. 10 jersey with his name on the back for their football game, while Priyanka rocked a matching one that read, "The Wife" with No. 1.

Instagram

The front of the jerseys were equally epic. From afar, one might think Nick and his friends were sporting New York Giants jerseys, but if you look closely, you'll see the logo on front isn't displaying "NY," but rather, "NJ."

Instagram

Looks like Priyanka definitely made up for her mistake earlier this month! In case you missed it, the former Quantico star accidentally wrote that Nick was already 27 in a post praising his new Villa One Tequila line, 13 days ahead of his birthday. JoBro fans quickly called her out, but Nick came to the rescue.

"“@priyankachopra definitely knows my birthday everyone," he said.

Watch the video below for more on Priyanka, including the sweet video she exclusively filmed for Nick with ET!

RELATED CONTENT:

Priyanka Chopra Wishes ‘Light of My Life’ Nick Jonas a Happy Birthday

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Says Nick Did the 'Heavy Lifting' With Wedding Planning

Priyanka Chopra Has Put Having Kids With Nick Jonas on Her 'To-Do List'

Related Gallery