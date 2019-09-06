Priyanka Chopra Has Put Having Kids With Nick Jonas on Her 'To-Do List'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is thinking ahead!

The Quantico star covers the latest issue of Vogue India and shares what's next for her and Nick Jonas since tying the knot in December 2018.

The couple are quite the style-savvy jet-setters but Priyanka is looking to settle down and start a family at some point. "For me home is wherever I’m happy, as long as I have the people I love around me," she shares. "I have homes in Mumbai and New York, which are very vertical cities. L.A. is more horizontal."

Contemplating buying a home in Los Angeles, the 37-year-old actress adds, "Buying a home and having a baby are on my to-do list."

While Priyanka has big plans for her personal life, her professional life is taking off. She tells Vogue that she and writer-actress Mindy Kaling are working on a wedding comedy together based on Priyanka's own experiences with her nuptials in India.

"The story basically came from my wedding, where a bunch of Americans were exposed to this grandiose palace --the food, the family, the culture, the clothes and the comedy that comes with it," she explains.

All in all, Priyanka is really content with her life right now. "The space I’m in today is the most content I’ve been in a very long time, and I’m not scared to admit it," she tells the magazine. "I don’t want to be stuck running on a hamster wheel."

Since her and Nick's extravagant wedding celebrations, Priyanka has been pretty vocal that they're looking to have kids of their own -- but a source told ET in July that the couple aren't in a rush.

"Nick and Priyanka want kids, but right now it’s not a priority," the source noted. "Both are extremely busy, and with the Jonas Brothers reuniting and being a massive success the couple is conscious [of] how much time the tour takes up."

"Nick and Priyanka haven’t been putting pressure on having kids," the source added. "They are enjoying married life, traveling and working. The couple is OK with when it happens, it happens, and it will be a blessing."

