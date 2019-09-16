Priyanka Chopra Wishes ‘Light of My Life’ Nick Jonas a Happy Birthday

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has declared her hunky husband Nick Jonas the light of her life and most “generous loving man” she has ever met.

Jonas celebrated his 27th trip around the moon on Monday and Chopra marked the occasion by posting a sweet tribute video on her Instagram.

The video montage featured sweet pics and clips from the couple’s love story, including their wedding day, red carpet appearances, cooking sessions and fun times goofing around together.

“The light of my life,” Chopra captioned the post. “Everyday with you is better than the last. You deserve all the happiness in the world. Thank you for being the most generous loving man I have ever met. Thank you for being mine. Happy birthday Jaan. I love you @nickjonas.”

“Jaan” is a Hindu word generally referring to life or a loved one.

The post came after ET got an exclusive video message from Chopra to Jonas in honor of the special occasion.

"This has been a wonderful year for you and I just hope that it's only bigger and better, always," Chopra said in the special clip.

Jonas’ brothers also weighed in with birthday wishes on social media, with Kevin Jonas writing, “Happy birthday @nickjonas hope today is filled with so much love and awesomeness!!!” alongside a concert snap of the two.

Joe Jonas meanwhile posted a collection of pics, including one of him and Nick all dressed up for his Bollywood wedding, on Instagram.

“Happy Birthday to my dude!” he captioned the post. “Love ya man. Stay awesome. Keeping growing. keep making people smile. Here’s a few of my favorite photos. 💜.”

The loving wishes come two weeks after Chopra found herself under fire for jumping the gun on the singer’s age -- proudly posting on social media about how her husband owns his own tequila line at 27.

“@priyankachopra definitely knows my birthday everyone,” Jonas quickly assured everyone.

Happy birthday Nick Jonas!

