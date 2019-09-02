Jonas Brothers Surprise Fan Who Missed Concert Due to Chemo Treatment

The Jonas Brothers really do make dreams come true.

Lily Jordan, a teenage fan of the band who is battling cancer, had tickets to the band's concert in Hershey, Pennsylvania -- a stop on their Happiness Begins Tour -- on Saturday. However, she couldn't make it because she had to undergo a round of chemotherapy.

In a long-shot effort, Jordan put a call out into the universe with a post on her Instagram story, where she shared a photo of herself from her hospital bed and wrote, "@jonasbrother I was supposed to be at your Hershey concert tomorrow, but instead I'm across the street doing chemo. If y'all wanted to pop in I'll give you my room #"

She also asked friends and followers to share the message in the hopes of getting it seen by the trio, and later shared the post as an Instagram message with the caption, "A gal can dream!"

Soon, the post took off in a big way, getting reposted and shared thousands of times by Jordan's friends and even Pennsylvania Congressman Scott Perry, who shared her message to Facebook.

It wasn't long before the Jonas Brothers were inundated with requests to visit Jordan in her hospital room, and the singers couldn't help but surprise their young fan with a special appearance.

"We’re a ‘Sucker’ for a great surprise!" the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center captioned a video of the sweet surprise, showing Jordan overcome with excitement and emotion over the sweet gesture.

We’re a ‘Sucker’ for a great surprise! Four Diamonds teen Lily Jordan had to miss the Jonas Brothers concert, but some... Posted by Milton S. Hershey Medical Center on Saturday, August 31, 2019

Jordan herself also shared a gleeful snapshot of the gathering to Instagram, where she thanked her friends, everyone who made it happen, and the Jonas Brothers themselves.

"Wow. The power of social media you guys. YOU did this. YOU made my crappy chemo session into something incredibly special and unforgettable," she captioned the pic. "Thank you thank you thank you @jonasbrothers for taking time out of your day to come pay me a visit. Literally made my life."

