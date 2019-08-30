The internet can't get enough of JAY-Z rocking out to the Jonas Brothers at their Madison Square Garden concert on Thursday night -- and neither can Nick Jonas!

ET's Keltie Knight spoke with Jonas and John Varvatos at the launch of their Villa One tequila in New York City after the show, where they raved over JAY-Z's viral moment.

"I mean, he's a part of the team. I'm a Roc Nation artist, we are Roc Nation's artists," Jonas explained. "He wrote me and said, 'I'm coming tonight, I can't wait.'"

It was Jay bopping his head to the Jonas Brothers' 2006 hit, "Year 3000," however, that really had fans going wild. "The fact that he was there supporting during 'Year 3000' is kind of a scenario I never thought would happen," Jonas confessed.

The music mogul spent some time with Jonas' wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, during the show, but afterward, she and the Jonas family headed out to support her husband's tequila launch.

"She was there actually the first time we went to our tequila farm in Tequila, Mexico, and it was a big part of the process," Jonas shared of how his wife has supported him. "For us, family is the most important and keeping this, something that our family and friends can enjoy the same way that first time we went down there and had that amazing experience and tried to create the culture around Villa One."

"The fact that she's here tonight drinking reposado with us is a special thing," he added.

