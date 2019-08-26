Jonas Brothers Look Sleek and Sophisticated at 2019 MTV VMAs

The Jonas Brothers are in the building!

Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas arrived at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Monday. The trio looked sleek and sophisticated in coordinated ensembles.

Nick wore all black with a tan shirt, while Kevin also opted for a black suit and shirt. Joe, on his end, went for a double-breasted gray suit jacket with matching trousers. The singers were sans their lovely wives, Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas, dubbed as the J-Sisters.

The JoBros are expected to take the stage during the telecast to perform "Sucker," as well as mix in their latest single, "Only Human."

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The brothers have been on their Happiness Begins tour. ET caught up with them on opening night, where they shared how excited they were to reunite with their fans.

Watch the video below to hear what they shared.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Keke Palmer Reveals If She'll Keep Acting Now That She's the New Co-Host on 'Good Morning America' (Exclusive)

Tana Mongeau Walks MTV VMAs Red Carpet With a Snake -- Is She Shading Jake Paul?

Taylor Swift Rocks Colorful Ensemble at 2019 MTV VMAs

Related Gallery