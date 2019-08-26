Is Tana Mongeau trying to send a message?

The 21-year-old model arrived at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday night with quite the slithering accessory.

Mongeau walked the red carpet in a patterned mini dress with matching thigh-high boots and red sunglasses, but it was her accessory -- a snake! -- that really had fans talking.

Some believed the look was a homage to Britney Spears' iconic "Slave 4 U" performance at the VMAs in 2001, while others thought it could be shade to her "husband," Jake Paul, who allegedly cheated on her with his ex-girlfriend, fellow YouTuber Erika Costell.

"Anyone else find it funny that @tanamongeau didn’t go to the #VMAs with Jake but instead went with a snake," one fan wrote, with another writing, "DAMN, I leave Twitter for 30 secs and you hit us with THIS?! TANA MONGEAU IS THAT B***H!!"

Anyone else find it funny that @tanamongeau didn’t go to the #VMAs with Jake but instead went with a snake 🐍 🤔 #tanamongeau#MTVAwards — bandotinie (@J0DYHiGHROLLER1) August 26, 2019

In case you missed it, Mongeau took to social media last week to call out Paul for going on a date with his ex by changing the lyrics to Ariana Grande's "Thank U, Next."

"Thought I'd end up with Bella [Thorne] / Yet it wasn't a match / Wrote some songs about Hunter / Now I listen and laugh / Even actually got married / And for Jake I'm so thankful / Except when he goes out to lunch with his ex / And I find out on Twitter," Mongeau sang in a video.

Paul and Mongeau got married on July 28, after two months of dating. Many were skeptical of their engagement, including Paul's own brother, Logan, who believed the union was "fake."

However, Mongeau herself confirmed that she was not legally married to the YouTuber.

