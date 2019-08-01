Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul may not be husband and wife in the eyes of the law.

The YouTube stars had a wedding ceremony on Sunday in Las Vegas that was streamed online for fans who were willing to pay, but it appears the two may not be legally married. ET has learned that there is no marriage license or certificate listed under either of their names in Nevada, and in addition, their officiant, Arman Izadi, is not registered with Clark County, which he would have to be in order to legally marry the couple.

ET has reached out to reps for both Tana and Jake. In Touch was first to report the speculation.

On Wednesday, 21-year-old Tana -- who's changed her last name to Paul on Twitter -- once again defended their relationship after receiving some backlash due to the latest episode of her show, MTV No Filter: Tana Turns 21. At one point during the episode, she referred to her wedding to 22-year-old Jake as "something fun and lighthearted that we are obviously doing for fun and for content."

"I understand ppls frustration with this sound bite from the show & it’s the last thing i wanna talk about right now but obviously i just uploaded an 8 minute youtube video on how much i love Jake & am not tryna look like that much of a sociopath hahahahahaha," Tana tweeted in response. "i filmed those confessionals for the show A LONG TIME AGO! the 'for fun and content' sound bite was from a very long sentence lmao and was a little salty to see it pulled out of context."

"I understand though that MTV has their own creative & that these episodes are airing very late, especially in timing with the wedding," she continued. "i’m not trippin. i know that things have moved so fast, are unconventional, and confusing but i love jake. i truly do, in the weirdest f**king way. every second of this rollercoaster ride has been so fun & crazy. i hate that it’ll probably always come with owing people some explanation especially with so many things coming out like the show (which is quite behind)... but i know that’s kinda the life we signed up for. idk. i’ll f**k off."

ET spoke with the couple in Vegas after their nuptials, and Tana joked about even her own future children doubting the authenticity of their relationship.

"I think one day we're gonna have kids and people are gonna be like... 'You hired those paid actors,'" she said. "You know, but it’s OK."

And when asked how it felt to call Jake her husband, she replied, "We've been calling each other that since we met, I swear to God. But now it's just f**king real."

Meanwhile, on Monday, Jake tweeted, "tana and I are already talking about a kid."

tana and I are already talking about a kid — Logan Pauls Brother (@jakepaul) July 30, 2019

Watch the video below for more:

-- Reporting by Kelly Agnes

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Tana Mongeau Defends Relationship With Jake Paul After Saying Their Wedding Was 'for Fun and Content'

Tana Mongeau Delays Honeymoon With Jake Paul for ‘Family Emergency’

Tana Mongeau's Wedding Dress Designer Details How the Bride Found Her Perfect Gowns (Exclusive)

Related Gallery