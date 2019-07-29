Tana Mongeau Delays Honeymoon With Jake Paul for ‘Family Emergency’

Tana Mongeau has delayed heading to her honeymoon with Jake Paul due to a family emergency.

The YouTube stars tied the knot in Las Vegas, Nevada, over the weekend and on Monday, Mongeau explained that while Paul, 22, was still Europe-bound, she wasn’t joining him just yet.

“Last night was an unconventional crazy girl’s dream wedding,” she wrote in a series of tweets. “I love jake so fucking much and there’s no one else on earth i could’ve done that with. truly slow dancing while they’re screaming. we’re both still recovering hard- Jake’s headed to Europe and i have to deal with a family emergency.... i’m gonna meet him there the second i can.”

“So excited to decompress from the past few months of chaos & celebrate US with no one around..” Mongeau, 21, continued. “Thank u guys for all the ridiculous amounts of love & support. we fucking love u. pictures and stuff soon but right nowmy number one focus is dealing with this family emergency....”

While she didn’t share details regarding the emergency, Mongeau assured fans that she was doing her best to stay strong during the difficult time.

“Sometimes God gives us hardships at really bad timing which sucks because i truly don’t want this to take away from all of the love i was surrounded by last night & in this life,” she wrote. “Trying to be strong to be the best example i can be for all of you. thank you for everything u guys. u are truly my family.”

last night was an unconventional crazy girl’s dream wedding. i love jake so fucking much and there’s no one else on earth i could’ve done that with. truly slow dancing while they’re screaming. we’re both still recovering hard- Jake’s headed to Europe and i have to deal with a — TANA TURNS 21 ON MTV OUT NOW (@tanamongeau) July 29, 2019

The posts came less than 24 hours after the couple celebrated their nuptials with a wild reception at Sugar Factory, where they sat on a throne while being showered by champagne.



The wedding also featured multiple outfit changes and a fight which an eyewitness told ET appeared to be staged.

Following the nuptials, ET spoke to Mongeau about how Paul's brother, Logan, had previously indicated that he thinks their relationship is "fake."

"I think Logan is just apprehensive to see Jake get hurt because Jake's been hurt a lot," she said about her brother-in-law's doubts about their relationship.

See more on the couple’s wedding below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Tana Mongeau's Wedding Dress Designer Details How the Bride Found Her Perfect Gowns (Exclusive)

Tana Mongeau Reacts to Jake Paul's Brother Logan Calling Their Wedding Fake (Exclusive)

Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul Wedding: Multiple Dresses, a Fight and More!

Related Gallery