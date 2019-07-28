Tana Mongeau Shares Heartfelt Message to Jake Paul on Wedding Day

Tana Mongeau started off Sunday, her wedding day, with a moving recording for her future husband, Jake Paul.



"Good morning, YouTube. It’s 6:09 a.m. on July 28, 2019 and I am about to go get on a plane and go get married," she stated in that video that primarily features only blackness and her recorded voice. "I’m nervous. I’ve never made a video like this. I’m f**king sitting in my room talking into a microphone, like I even know how to work a microphone. The other day in an airport, a girl came up to me and asked me why I love you, Jake. …I realized in that moment that the only person I never want to question why I love you is you. Because I love you. Like some, ‘I listen to love songs and smile now’ sh*t."



"I love you," she continued. "It actually still scares me so much to say it because once I say it and it’s somewhere other than my head, it becomes completely real and to be quite frank, I am so used to losing everything I love and I don’t want to lose you."



She then shared a lyric by the artist Russ, which she said embodies her relationship with Paul: "I wanna slow dance while they’re screaming."

I remember where I was the first time I head that song lyric. I remember where I was the first time I was 100 percent sure I would never find that with anyone," she said. "But I also remember where I was the first time I looked at you and realized every moment of my life, since I was enamored by that song lyric, was leading me to you. It’s not the idea of fame or people liking us that entices me about that song lyric. It’s the idea that it’s us against this world."



The 21-year-old vlogger later explained that saying "I love you" means more to her than a term of endearment -- it’s also an act of gratitude when she says it to her fiance.



"It isn’t just 'I love you.' It’s 'thank you.' I’m so thankful for everything bad that’s ever happened to me because it led me straight to you," she said. "Thank you for going through everything single thing I’ve gone through but 10 times worse, so that you know what to say to make it all OK. Thank you for lighting a fire in me that no one else could. ...Thank you for waking up the kid in me and making it all fun again. Thank you for working so hard, that I wake up every single morning thinking, 'If Jake can do that, so can I.'"



The clip concluded with a brief clip of Mongeau and Paul dancing, along with a number of moving declarations including, "I would pick up the pieces of your heart and meticulously glue them back in place over and over and over again. Because it mends my soul to mend yours."

Mongeau and Paul got engaged at her 21st birthday celebration in Las Vegas in June, just two months after they started dating. At VidCon earlier this month, Paul revealed with a risqué poem that they were getting married Sunday.



"If you're under 18, cover your ears," he teased, before starting his first line, which rhymed Tana with "banana." "Welcome to the Paul family, we welcome you with love. From the moment I met you, we fit like a glove," he said. "The world can question our fate, but on July 28, you can all save the date."



However, Jake’s brother, Logan Paul, has openly speculated that their wedding is just for show.



"I don't know what's going on there [with Jake and Tana], man," he stated on Barstool Sports’ podcast, KFC Radio. "There's no exchange [of money] but you can make money together. Like, say you make merch together, you probably split, like, 50/50 split."



On Friday, Mongeau responded to all the naysayers doubting their relationship is the real deal on Twitter, writing: "I'm feeling feisty: I don’t care if u think my wedding’s real. I don’t care if u think my marriage is real. I don’t care if u think Jake and I don’t love each other. I don’t care if u think getting married fast is a bad idea. I don’t care if you think it’s gonna last. OOPS!"



See more on the couple below.

