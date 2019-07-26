Tana Mongeau does not care what people think about her engagement to Jake Paul.

The 21-year-old YouTube star took to Twitter on Thursday to respond to those who think her upcoming wedding to Jake is fake.

"I'm feeling feisty: I don’t care if u think my wedding’s real. I don’t care if u think my marriage is real. I don’t care if u think Jake and I don’t love each other. I don’t care if u think getting married fast is a bad idea. I don’t care if you think it’s gonna last. OOPS!" Tana tweeted to her fans and haters.

i’m feeling feisty:

i don’t care if u think my wedding’s real. i don’t care if u think my marriage is real. i don’t care if u think Jake and I don’t love each other. i don’t care if u think getting married fast is a bad idea. i don’t care if you think it’s gonna last. OOPS! — TANA TURNS 21 ON MTV OUT NOW (@tanamongeau) July 26, 2019

Jake and Tana got engaged at her 21st birthday celebration in Las Vegas in June, just two months after they started dating.

Tana's Twitter comments come after Jake's brother, Logan Paul, admitted he's unclear about what's happening between the newly-engaged couple.

"I don't know what's going on there [with Jake and Tana], man," Logan said during a recent interview with Barstool Sports' podcast, KFC Radio.

As for how a fake relationship works, Logan explained that, while there's no exchange of money, it's still possible to monetize a relationship that's not real.

"There's no exchange [of money] but you can make money together. Like, say you make merch together, you probably split, like, 50/50 split," Logan said. "I hope so. Like, what if my brother's, like, doing 80/20 with Tana? Oh, Tana, no! Tana, don't do it! Damn, he been doing 80/20. He's been doing 80/20."

Meanwhile, Jake and Tana are set to tie the knot during a lavish Las Vegas wedding on July 28.

For more on their engagement, watch below.

