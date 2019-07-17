Bella Thorne and Ex Tana Mongeau Get Into Heated Twitter Exchange

Tensions are high between Bella Thorne and her ex, Tana Mongaeu.

Weeks after the Disney Channel star's ex got engaged to YouTuber Jake Paul, things between the two have apparently been headed south -- and are now going public. On Wednesday, the former Shake It Up actress took to Twitter to express her feelings towards her ex-girlfriend.

It all started when Thorne tweeted, "Tana and I are no longer good. She broke girl code I’m over it." Thorne didn't go on to explain herself, leaving many fans wondering what was going on between the two.

Thorne was publicly in an open relationship with rapper Mod Sun and Mongeau for nearly a year. She announced she was no longer seeing Mongeau in February.

Tana and I are no longer good. She broke girl code I’m over it. — BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) July 17, 2019

Mongeau then replied to Thorne, writing, "????? imagine taking every time ur mad at me to twitter but then telling ppl how much u care about me.................... wtf is this b :/."

Naturally, things progressed with Thorne retweeting Mongeau and adding, "U legit started dating me for twitter.. how about u answer ur phone and talk to me instead of being on Twitter."

U legit started dating me for twitter.. how about u answer ur phone and talk to me instead of being on Twitter. https://t.co/qBRsyb55Hy — BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) July 18, 2019

The spat only intensified when Mongeau clapped back, explaining that she had been texting Thorne since she first tweeted.

"Dude what are you doing bella? like I have no idea why you’re mad, I've been texting you every minute since you tweeted, and for you to be tweeting me something as hurtful as saying I dated you for Twitter is literally f**king nuts & if you honestly think that damn i lost you," Mongeau exclaimed.

dude what are you doing bella? like i have no idea why you’re mad, i’ve been texting you every minute since you tweeted, and for you to be tweeting me something as hurtful as saying I dated you for Twitter is literally fucking nuts & if you honestly think that damn i lost you — TANA TURNS 21 ON MTV OUT NOW (@tanamongeau) July 18, 2019

Things appeared to have been taken off-line after that. Last month, Mongeau and Paul took the next step in their relationship when he proposed in Las Vegas. The pair was celebrating Mongeau's 21st birthday at Drai's Nightclub with friends when Paul, 22, brought Mongeau on stage to pop the question with a Ring Pop.

Following news of their engagement, Thorne took to social media to share her reaction to the news.

"My response to @tanamongeau engagement is on @thatweirdbitchbella," Thorne wrote alongside a clip of her rolling her eyes, which she posted on her Instagram Story.

The post she was referring to was a slideshow of close-up photos of her upset face, posted by the @thatweirdbitchbella account alongside a caption reading, “When ur ex gets engaged 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭.”

See more on Thorne's tearful reaction in the video below.

