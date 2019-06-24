Tana Mongeau Engaged to Jake Paul -- See Her Massive Ring!

Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul are engaged!

The YouTube stars took the next step in their relationship when Paul proposed to Mongeau in Las Vegas over the weekend. The pair was celebrating Mongeau's 21st birthday at a nightclub with friends when Paul, 22, brought out a cake that said "Will you marry me, Tana?" and gave her a stunning sparkler.

Mongeau showed off her giant ring on her Instagram Story, and then confirmed she and Paul were indeed engaged on Twitter. "JAKE JUST PROPOSED," she wrote early Monday morning. "I’m....... engaged.................."

JAKE JUST PROPOSED — Tana Mongeau (@tanamongeau) June 24, 2019

i’m....... engaged.................. — Tana Mongeau (@tanamongeau) June 24, 2019

The pair's relationship has certainly been a whirlwind. Mongeau, who previously dated Bella Thorne and Brad Sousa, started dating Paul just two months ago. "It’s not [a joke]," she tweeted of her and Paul's engagement. "I’m engaged. holy f**k."

It's been a big weekend for Mongeau, who received a Mercedes G-Wagon from Paul as a birthday present just one day before their engagement. "Never give up on your dreams, kids. THANK U BABY," she captioned a photo of herself and Paul posing with the car, which costs upwards of $125,000.

In a recent interview with ET, Paul admitted that his older brother, Logan Paul, actually went on a date with Mongeau before they started dating. Watch below.

