Olivia Jade is doing her best to stay out of the spotlight as the fallout from her college admissions scandal continues.

The YouTube star was recently spotted shopping in Los Angeles with her sister, Isabella Giannulli, but has gone dark on social media amid the fallout from the scandal, in which her parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get both her and Isabella admitted to the University of Southern California as recruits for the crew team -- even though neither of them participated in the sport. Both Loughlin and Giannulli have pleaded not guilty.

“She openly tells people, ‘I’m not gonna post on social media for the next, like, year,’” fellow influencer Tana Mongeau revealed in a video posted on Thursday, in which she and several other YouTube celebs, Shane Dawson, Ryland Adams and Morgan Adams, discussed Olivia and the scandal.

“I feel bad for her... It sucks because I feel like she didn’t even wanna go to college,” Tana continued. “I think the mom just really wanted her daughters to [go].”

"She wanted to tell her Bel Air friends, like, 'Yes, they're at USC,'" Ryland chimed in, while Shane tried to backpedal on the conversation. "I'm not trying to get into beef with Aunt Becky!"

Since the scandal involving her parents broke, Olivia has steered clear of social media and lost key sponsorship deals and brand partnerships.

She is also dealing with her recent breakup with Jackson Guthy, a model and musician, whom she had been dating before the family drama began.

