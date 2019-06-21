Lori Loughlin’s daughter, Oliva Jade, was spotted out and about in Los Angeles, California, on Thursday.

The 19-year-old YouTube star has been predominantly laying low since her parents, Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get both her and her 20-year-old sister, Isabella, admitted to the University of Southern California as recruits for the crew team -- even though neither of them participated in the sport. Both Loughlin and Giannulli have pleaded not guilty.

After arriving in an inconspicuous Mercedes G-Wagon, the sisters were snapped inside a CVS store, casually dressed and grabbing items from what appeared to be the stationery aisle.

Since the scandal involving her parents broke, Olivia has steered clear of social media and lost key sponsorship deals and brand partnerships.

She is also dealing with her recent breakup with Jackson Guthy, a model and musician, whom she had been dating before the family drama began.

