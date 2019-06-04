David Dobrik will always have his friends' backs.

ET caught up with the YouTube star at iHeartRadio's 102.7 KIIS-FM Wango Tango concert in Carson, California, over the weekend, where he gave an update on how his pal, Olivia Jade, is doing amid the college admissions scandal.

"I hope she's doing great," he told ET's Katie Krause. "We've said this before, we wish everybody the best, right?"

Dobrik was interviewed with some of of his other Vlog Squad members, including Scotty Sire, who also weighed in on the situation. "The best. I don't have anything else to say," he said. "I only met her once but I hope she is doing the best."

Olivia and her sister, Isabella, have been keeping a low profile ever since the college admissions scandal involving their parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, broke in April. The case alleges that Lori and Mossimo paid $500,000 in bribes to get both their daughters admitted to the University of Southern California as recruits for the crew team, even though neither of them participated in the sport. Both pleaded not guilty.

A source told ET last month that Olivia has been "having a very hard time" dealing with the scandal, and still feels resentment toward her mom. "For the most part she's cut herself off from her mother and is going out and partying a lot," the source said. "She feels she hasn't been a part of any wrongdoing and feels tricked by her parents into going to a school that wasn't even her top choice."

"Right now she wants to prove she can do it on her own, and she thinks going back to school will help renew her image," the source added. "[But] Lori and Bella have remained incredibly close throughout and have been a wonderful support to one another. Their closest friends feel it's been devastating to watch the effects this situation has had on their family and their relationships."

ET also spoke with David back in March on the red carpet at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.

"I haven't gotten to talk to her a lot, but she's a sweet, smart girl so I'm sure she's holding up good," he said of Olivia at the time. "I wish [her] the best. It's the worst to get [wrapped up] in anything bad."

iHeartRadio's 102.7 KIIS-FM Wango Tango concert airs Friday, June 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Freeform. In the meantime, hear more on Olivia and her family in the video below.

