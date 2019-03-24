David Dobrik has nothing but support for his friend and fellow YouTube star Olivia Jade Giannulli.

ET Live's Cassie DiLaura spoke with Dobrik on the orange carpet at this year's Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday, and he opened up about how the 19-year-old beauty vlogger -- who is the daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli -- is holding up amid the massive college admissions scandal.

"I haven't gotten to talk to her a lot, but she's a sweet, smart girl so I'm sure she's holding up good," Dobrik, who's a friend of Olivia's and has done YouTube videos with her, shared. "I wish [her] the best. It's the worst to get [wrapped up] in anything bad."

Olivia's parents were arrested earlier this month -- along with actress Felicity Huffman and 47 other individuals -- in relation to the extensive college admissions scandal and their alleged involvement in paying large sums of money to fraudulently secure their children's admissions into elite universities.

Court documents allege that Loughlin and her husband paid bribes totaling $500,000 to have Olivia and her sister, Isabelle Giannulli, designated as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team, despite not actually participating in the sport.

Olivia has come under intense scrutiny and been the focus of heated criticism surrounding comments she's made online about how she doesn't really care about going to college in the first place.

Since news of the scandal broke, two of Olivia's major sponsors, TRESemme and Sephora, dropped the teenage social media personality, and both she and her sister are reportedly expected not to return to USC, out of fear of being kicked out or being the victims of bullying due to the scandal.

A source told ET on Wednesday that both sisters are "suffering in their own ways from the fallout of their parents' decisions."

"Bella and Olivia have a very tight knit group of friends who have been there to support them," the source said. "They've needed that support because they're being attacked at every turn."

The source added that Olivia is "really angry with her parents because she told them she did not want to go to college and she was pushed… She has been passionate about her career and wanted to work and was doing well but that wasn't enough."

For more on the ongoing scandal and criminal investigation into the expansive college bribery scheme, check out the video below.

