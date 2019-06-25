Not everyone is thrilled for Tana Mongeau following her engagement to Jake Paul.

The YouTube star’s ex, Bella Thorne, took to social media on Tuesday to share her reaction to the news.

“My response to @tanamongeau engagement is on @thatweirdbitchbella,” Thorne wrote alongside a clip of her rolling her eyes, which she posted on her Instagram Story.

The post she was referring to was a slideshow of close-up photos of her upset face, posted by the @thatweirdbitchbella account alongside a caption reading, “When ur ex gets engaged 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭.”

Mongeau responded to the photo post, simply commenting, “omg.”

Thorne was publicly in an open relationship with rapper Mod Sun and Mongeau for nearly a year. She announced she was no longer seeing Mongeau in February.

Despite unleashing tears via emojis about the engagement, Thorne had a sweet post for Mongeau on Monday, wishing her a happy 21st birthday.

“Through thick and thin😭🤧 I love you tana happy bday you beautiful beautiful special girl,” she captioned a pic of the two embracing on a boat.

Mongeau’s birthday came following a fun-filled weekend in Las Vegas, where fellow YouTuber Jake Paul popped the question during her birthday bash at Drai’s Nightclub.

See more on how the special moment went down below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Bella Thorne Posts Nude Photos to Twitter in Retaliation Against Alleged Hacker

Bella Thorne Packs on PDA With New Man Following Breakup with Mod Sun

Bella Thorne Reveals Tana Mongeau Split on Twitter: We 'Aren't Together Anymore'

Related Gallery