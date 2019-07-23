Logan Paul isn't sure wasn't happening with his brother's relationship.

During a recent interview with Barstool Sports' podcast, KFC Radio, the 24-year-old YouTube star admitted he's unclear about what's happening between his younger brother, Jake Paul, and his fiancee, Tana Mongeau. Jake, 22, and Tana, 21, announced their engagement last month after two months of dating.

"I don't know what's going on there [with Jake and Tana], man," Logan said on the podcast.

As for how a fake relationship works, Logan explained that, while there's no exchange of money, it's still possible to monetize a relationship that's not real.

"There's no exchange [of money] but you can make money together. Like, say you make merch together, you probably split, like, 50/50 split," Logan said. "I hope so. Like, what if my brother's, like, doing 80/20 with Tana? Oh, Tana, no! Tana, don't do it! Damn, he been doing 80/20. He's been doing 80/20."

Whether or not his brother's relationship is real -- Jake and Tana recently said they'll tie the knot on July 28 -- Logan said he'll never participate in a fake relationship, though he did have the opportunity.

"I don't do that s**t, bro... No, I don't do that, bro," he said. "And I had an opportunity. Like, a big one, by the way. Like, I could have pounced in a relationship that would have, like, lit this s**t on fire."

Logan also spoke about how learning how to care about his fans made him focus more on being authentic in his videos, something that he was not initially concerned about.

"When I was vlogging every day... I'd say 33 percent of it was contrived. It's low compared to most YouTubers. Like, I tried to keep it real," he said. "Now I'm trying to keep it way f**king real. Like, I try to make all my stuff absolutely authentic and real. And it's just so much better. It's so much healthier for me, having to not try to, like, force content."

From Logan's point of view, both he and Jake "crafted this narrative... of two stupid white kids living, like, the craziest life ever."

"... I always tell people, if it gets you off to f**king hate on it, get your f**king nut, bro. Like, go for it! I can assure you, I'll be good either way... If I were gonna be canceled, y'all missed the f**king boat. Y'all had your chance," Logan said, before admitting that he does "give a f**k now," though he "used to not."

"The lesson I learned is my 'I don't give a f**k' attitude, like, f**ked me. Like, truthfully in the hardest way possible," he said. "... While I'm definitely running out of f**ks to give, I still do give a f**k. And I still, in an ideal world, would like people to like me and enjoy my content."

Logan's comments on the podcast came just after he had a bizarre interview on Fox Business, where he proclaimed that he's no longer a "controversial YouTube star." Watch the video below for more on the viral sit-down.

