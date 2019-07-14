Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul are getting ready to say "I do."

The YouTubers announced their wedding date during Mongeau's panel at VidCon in Anaheim, California, on Saturday -- revealing that they'll head down the aisle on July 28.

Paul, 22, shared the news while reading a NSFW poem to Mongeau during his surprise appearance on stage. "If you're under 18, cover your ears," he teased, before starting his first line, which rhymed Tana with "banana." "Welcome to the Paul family, we welcome you with love. From the moment I met you, we fit like a glove," he said. "The world can question our fate, but on July 28, you can all save the date."

Mongeau and Paul got engaged at her 21st birthday celebration in Las Vegas in June, just two months after they started dating. "That's my and Jake's problem," she said on Saturday's panel of her and Paul rushing down the aisle, "'Should we just get engaged?' Two weeks later, 'Hi.'"

The blonde beauty confirmed that she and Paul will indeed tie the knot before the month is over, but admitted she's still working out some important details. "Should I just get married naked?" she said when asked what she'll wear down the aisle. "We gotta get to that bed."



"All the wedding details will come in due time, but I promise noone is ready for it," she said, assuring fans that the event will come together beautifully. "We are really lucky to have a team of people dedicated to doing some dope sh*t for us."

See more on Mongeau and Paul in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Bella Thorne Emotional After Ex Tana Mongeau Announces Engagement to Jake Paul

Tana Mongeau Engaged to Jake Paul -- See Her Massive Ring!

Tana Mongeau Says Olivia Jade Is Staying Away From Social Media for a Year

Related Gallery