Following her Las Vegas wedding to Jake Paul, Tana Mongeau is sharing how she responded to her new husband’s brother, Logan Paul, doubting their love was real.



"[It took] a lot of convincing," she told ET’s Oscar Gracey at the Sugar Factory on Sunday, regarding Logan’s misgivings on their relationship. "I think Logan is just apprehensive to see Jake get hurt because Jake's been hurt a lot."

During a recent visit to Barstool Sports' podcast, KFC Radio, Logan admitted that he was skeptical of his brother's whirlwind engagement, stating: "I don't know what's going on there [with Jake and Tana], man. There's no exchange [of money] but you can make money together. Like, say you make merch together, you probably split, like, 50/50 split."

However, Logan had clearly come around. He was his 22-year-old brother's best man at the wedding.



"I also think it’s one those things where he loves his brother and, you know, if it’s fake, he wants to, like, give him sh*t for it and evaluate it," Tana stated. " And I think it took a second, which was cool. I think watching Logan come around, especially today, watching him, like, give that speech, like, emotionally …even with his little f**king digs ...it was beautiful. In its own twisted Paul family wedding way."



The ceremony on Sunday was a raucous affair that included an interruption when someone threw a glass of champagne at the couple while they were at the altar, according to a tweet by Tana. Onlookers also recorded a fight that broke out during their nuptials. Although, an eyewitness told ET that the fight appeared to be staged.

Someone just threw a glass of champagne at jake and I at the fucking altar holy fuck HAAHAHAHAHAHA. jana don’t need no press. wow. just married. honestly made it better.... to slow dance while they scream. i love you @jakepaul ..... hello tana paul! — TANA TURNS 21 ON MTV OUT NOW (@tanamongeau) July 29, 2019

Damn! I fell bad for #janawedding this fight was not call for, I am so sad😭



Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau #janawedding I hope your honeymoon goes alot smoother and less dramatic pic.twitter.com/uCwQAohN00 — HeyItsMe (@holly2ndaccount) July 29, 2019

Jake, who was also on hand for the interview, admitted that Logan’s participation got him emotional during the ceremony’s proceedings.



"It was dope it was special," he said. "Like, I wanted to cry, but I didn't, you know. You know when you, like, wanna cry, but you don't."



During her interview with ET, Tana joked that, even when she and Jake have children, the skeptics will continue to doubt their relationship’s authenticity.



"I think one day we're gonna have kids and people are gonna be like... 'You hired those paid actors.' You know, but it’s OK," she said.



And when asked how it felt to call Jake her husband, she proudly replied, “We've been calling each other that since we met, I swear to God. But now it’s just f**king real."



See more on the couple down below.

