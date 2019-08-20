Bella Thorne is not happy with Jake Paul.

The Midnight Sun star took to Twitter to share her thoughts after her ex-girlfriend, Tana Mongeau's, "husband" was spotted with another woman. Over the weekend, photos of Paul having lunch with his ex and fellow YouTuber Erika Costell surfaced online.

A Twitter user wrote to Thorne, "Jake has used all the clout he can from @tanamongeau so now he’s over it and moving on to newer scandals that will bring him clout. @bellathorne help us get hot girl summer Tana back!!"

Thorne, who had been distraught after hearing that Mongeau got engaged so quickly after their breakup, reposted the tweet, adding, "While her family is going thru some sh*t... not a good look jake 🤕."

While her family is going thru some shit... not a good look jake 🤕 https://t.co/NcccQ1yChm — BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) August 19, 2019

Mongeau, on her end, also took to social media to call out Paul for going on a date with his ex by changing the lyrics to Ariana Grande's "Thank U, Next."

"Thought I'd end up with Bella / Yet it wasn't a match / Wrote some songs about Hunter / Now I listen and laugh / Even actually got married / And for Jake I'm so thankful / Except when he goes out to lunch with his ex / And I find out on Twitter," Mongeau sang.

Update From Tana’s Instagram Story pic.twitter.com/oFtOLY0TgF — Hailey Levy (@HaileyLevy14) August 19, 2019

Shortly after her Las Vegas wedding to Paul, Mongeau announced that she would have to delay her honeymoon due to a family emergency.

"Last night was an unconventional crazy girl’s dream wedding,” she wrote in a series of tweets. “I love jake so f**king much and there’s no one else on earth i could’ve done that with. truly slow dancing while they’re screaming," she wrote. "We’re both still recovering hard- Jake’s headed to Europe and i have to deal with a family emergency.... i’m gonna meet him there the second i can."

Paul and Mongeau got married on July 28, after two years of dating. Many were skeptical of their engagement, including Paul's own brother, Logan, who believed the union was "fake."

However, Mongeau herself confirmed that she was not legally married to the YouTuber.

"To everybody that's calling it fake because we rushed into it or because I don't do things traditionally, because I wanted to not do it legally -- any wedding I have, if I have three more f--king weddings," she said in a 30-minute YouTube video. "I really wouldn't want to do it on paper because I think that legally binding yourself to someone takes away the love. Like, it's unnecessary."

"To all of the people who think that it is not real and we're just putting on this show as two f**king sociopaths, it is real. That's all I know to tell those people. We are just f**king crazy, and that's what you can talk sh*t about, really," she added.

See more in the video below.

