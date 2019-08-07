David Dobrik isn't optimistic about Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau's marriage working out.

ET caught up with the 23-year-old YouTube star at Variety's Power of Young Hollywood event Tuesday night and he said he only saw Paul and Mongeau's marriage lasting a few days more.

"Is it a forever thing?" ET's Katie Krause asked Dobrik.

"Of course not!" Dobrik replied with a laugh, echoing Paul's brother, Logan's, previous comments. "What do you mean? No, I'd be surprised if it lasts another three days."

As for why he's not putting his money on the lovebirds' relationship working out, Dobrik said that "they're just too young and too crazy to stay with each other."

"I think they're both lunatics, in a good way, and I think they won't be able to handle each other," he said.

Though he conceded that he thinks they "actually get along," Dobrik questioned the legality of the marriage following their Vegas wedding late last month.

"I think someone, like, looked it up and they didn't have marriage papers," David said, citing what ET learned following Paul and Mongeau's nuptials. "I don't know. It doesn't matter because at the end of the day it's still entertaining. And, like, the fact that you're even talking about it means that they got their job done. So they're killing it."

Despite the speculation surrounding their nuptials, Mongeau has defended her marriage repeatedly since tying the knot, after referring to it as "something fun and lighthearted that we are obviously doing for fun and for content."

"I think one day we're gonna have kids and people are gonna be like... 'You hired those paid actors,'" she told ET in Vegas after exchanging vows. "You know, but it’s OK."

When it comes to his own love life -- following quick marriage to and divorce from his friend's mom, Lorraine Nash -- Dobrik told ET he's not looking for anything specific.

"We were a month in. But we ended on good terms. I don't know if Tana and Jake have that in them to end so civilly like we did," he said, adding, "I'm so tired that the only thing I'm looking for is a comfortable bed and a nice pillow. That's at the top of my agenda."

Aside from his romantic relationships, Dobrik, who called attending the Variety event "insane" and "confusing," is busy gearing up for a career milestone when he hosts the Teen Choice Awards alongside Lucy Hale later this month.

"I hope people don't expect anything crazy because I'm so nervous," he admitted. "The only thing I have up my sleeve is just nerves and a whole bunch of sweat because I'm so scared."

The 2019 Teen Choice Awards air Sunday, Aug. 11 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

