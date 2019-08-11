Ken Jeong stirred up some comedic controversy at this year's Teen Choice Awards.

After accepting the awards for Choice Comedy Movie on behalf of the cast of Crazy Rich Asians, Jeong took the opportunity to promote the upcoming second season of Fox's surprise hit series The Masked Singer, on which Jeong stars as a panelist.

"I'm so excited for the second season of The Masked Singer. It is bigger and better than ever," Jeong said, as he was joined by two people rocking The Pineapple and The Monster costumes from the first season. "In fact, I am so hyped for you guys, for you kids, I'm going to give you a sneak preview and reveal one of the celebrities who will be under one of the masks!"

After Jeong pretended to be reminded by someone off-stage that revealing this information would violate his non-disclosure agreement and open him up to a million-dollar lawsuit, Jeong said he probably shouldn't.

"It's best to wait. Besides, Jake Paul over here would be pissed," Ken said, jokingly gesturing to The Pineapple and implying the controversial YouTube star is the hidden celeb under the mask.

"And that could stress out his pretend marriage and lead to a fake divorce from his not-wife," Ken added, as some of the young kids in the audience looked shocked. "Am I right, kids?"

The comedian was referring to Paul's famously tumultuous pay-per-view-style Las Vegas wedding to Tana Mangou last month, which may or may not be (and almost definitely is not) legally binding, and has been a source of a lot of heated debate in recent weeks.

Leave it to Jeong to make one of the first age-appropriate, relevant jokes of the night.

Mongeau later tweeted a response to the comments, claiming she didn't see them because she wasn't watching.

"NO WAY DID THE TEEN CHOICE AWARDS JUST SHADE JAKE AND I NO WAY!? FROM WANTING TO BE NOMINATED SO BAD TO FINDING OUT IT WAS RIGGED TO THIS. WOW. MY EVOLUTION. someone show me the clip omg," Mongeau tweeted.

NO WAY DID THE TEEN CHOICE AWARDS JUST SHADE JAKE AND I NO WAY!? FROM WANTING TO BE NOMINATED SO BAD TO FINDING OUT IT WAS RIGGED TO THIS. WOW. MY EVOLUTION. someone show me the clip omg — Tana Paul (@tanamongeau) August 12, 2019

The biting bit came after Jeong delivered a powerful and inspirational acceptance speech on behalf of his ensemble comedy, Crazy Rich Asians.

"I've been very, very fortunate to be a part of a lot of great movies in my career, but Crazy Rich Asians is by far the most important," Jeong said. "You know why? Because representation matters. Diversity is what makes America great."

"It's important for us to see people who look like us on screen. And, as [director] Jon Chu says, it's not a movie, it's a movement."

Check out the video below for more on the bizarre, sordid tale of the Paul-Mongeau marriage, and what we know about its validity thus far.

