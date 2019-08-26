Keke Palmer is celebrating her birthday at the VMAs!

The 26-year-old actress looked sunny and stunning in a bright yellow Yousef Aljasmi gown on the red carpet for MTV's 2019 Video Music Awards.

Although Palmer appeared effortlessly chic while posing for photos in the Swarovski and sequin embellished golden gown, the star revealed to ET's Keltie Knight that she's hiding one big fashion secret: "The secret about this dress is that it is not comfortable to sit in!" she said with a laugh. "It looks great, but all these little beads poke your butt."

Despite her fashion sacrifices, Palmer revealed she's having an amazing time celebrating her birthday as well as her new job as co-host of Good Morning America alongside Michael Strahan and Sara Haines.

"For me, it's something that I've wanted to do for a long time. I had my talk show, Just Keke, when I was, like, 19 or 20 and now 26 to be working on this platform with such great people, it's just been a long time coming and full circle being with Disney again."

Even though Palmer agrees that being the new co-host of GMA's third hour will be a heavy time commitment, the star is confident that she'll be able to balance all sides of her career.

"Why I chose to do this show is that ABC gets me. Disney gets me. They always have had talent that are multi-faceted -- even when you look at Michael [Strahan], he does three freakin' shows at once and they're very much so in support of all my other careers and that's why I did it."

Palmer will be starring alongside Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu and Lili Reinhart in the upcoming strippers flick Hustlers, which hits theaters on Sept. 13.

"That cast in itself is just a gas," Palmer dished. "Jennifer Lopez is the boss. Working with her on set and seeing her switch hats between being the producer and being the actress is just sick. I feel like I've gotten the opportunity to work with a lot of great people throughout my career and she's one of them."

The VMAs will air from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Aug. 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

