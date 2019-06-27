The first trailer for Lionsgate’s sweeping WWII film, Midway, has been released, teasing an onslaught of action -- and an all-star cast.

The preview begins with Anne Best (played by Mandy Moore) chasing after her daughter, who has strayed from their yard. However, when Anne finds the little girl, she also discovers the devastating scene before them. It’s then revealed that their home is close to Pearl Harbor and they are witnessing the Japanese attack on Dec. 7, 1941.

"Pearl Harbor is the greatest intelligence failure in American history," Patrick Wilson’s character, Lieutenant Commander Edwin T. Layton, explains in the clip. Later, he tells Admiral Chester Nimitz (Woody Harrelson), "The Japanese are planning something bigger...We believe it's Midway."

The film explores the historic Battle of Midway, a decisive turning point in World War II. During this conflict, the U.S. Navy fought off an attack from the Imperial Japanese Navy designed to cripple the U.S. in the Pacific. Like Pearl Harbor, the attack was an ambush -- except this time, American forces knew they were coming.

The trailer teases ambitious action from director Roland Emmerich (Independence Day, The Day After Tomorrow) as Midway recreates important moment in history, from dogfights in the skies to endless rows of aircraft carriers across the sea. In addition to Harrelson, Moore and Wilson, the film also stars Ed Skrein, Nick Jonas, Luke Evans, Aaron Eckhart, Dennis Quaid and Darren Criss.



Midway arrives on Veterans Day, Nov. 8.

