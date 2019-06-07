Mandy Moore Reveals Her Plans to Hike Mount Everest Again (Exclusive)

Mandy Moore wanted to bring her husband to new heights!

ET spoke with the 35-year-old actress at the This Is Us FYC event in Los Angeles, and she opened up about her recent hike to Mount Everest Base Camp . Moore ascended the mountain late last month as her way of having "a little bit more adventure" in her life.

"We have four months out of the year that we're not working and so I just want to pack it with as much adventure time and traveling and doing fun things that, like, I'm not necessarily afforded during the rest of the year," she explained of her desire to go on the dangerous hike. "So I've always wanted to go to the Himalayas and this idea percolated a couple of months ago and it just happened to time out perfectly because this is trekking and climbing season. And we made it happen!"

While Moore was certainly a fan of those she went on the trip with -- even calling their presence "a game changer" in an Instagram post -- she did miss not having her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, with her for the incredible experience.

"He was the first person I called and sent photos to. I was just bummed not to have him there," Moore admitted. "I wasn't nervous and I don't think he was nervous. We weren't doing anything unsafe, but I just wish I could've shared that experience with him for sure."

"So I told him we're going to go back so he can do it," she continued. "Probably not go to the top, but probably climb some other peaks in the area."

For Goldsmith, he was a little hesitant to join his wife on the adventure.

"I was going to go, but I had a tour date and so I think I probably ramped up that excuse 'cause I was scared. I was like, 'Ah, guess I can't make it,'" he told ET. "But she's truly fearless. It's no surprise. But her love of that kind of thrill, like climbing a mountain, getting to know nature, is something that I've learned so much from 'cause I didn't have that and now I'm sort of inheriting it. And she takes to it so naturally. She never even slept in a tent before we climbed Mount Kilimanjaro."

When Moore isn't physically ascending mountains, she's busy bringing her career to new heights! During her chat with ET, Moore teased what fans can expect from the upcoming fourth season of This Is Us.

"There are a lot of unanswered questions and the true nature of our show means we will probably parse out those answers over the course of the next three seasons. But I think there's good stuff ahead for sure," she said. "I'm curious to see how [my character] Rebecca and Miguel (Jon Huertas) find their way together later in life. I'm very curious about that relationship."

"And I love any chance to work with Milo [Ventimiglia]," she added. "... I hear we're kinda going to go back and concentrate a lot of time around the early Jack and Rebecca courtship days again, which means, like, fun costumes and hair and makeup, so I'm in."

This Is Us returns for season four on NBC this fall.

