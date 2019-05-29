Mandy Moore made it up the mountain!

On Wednesday, the This Is Us star shared photos from her intense and dangerous journey to Mount Everest base camp, along with a lengthy message about how the experience changed her. Just this year, 11 people have died trying to climb the mountain, though Moore noted in a previous post that she was only completing 1/6 of the trip that most experienced climbers make.

"There’s no way to distill this experience down to a few sentences. There’s no way to encapsulate what coursed through our veins and brains living in the mountains this past week. It will come in time," Moore began. "I think I’m slowly learning that I feel most like me when I’m outdoors. It’s couldn’t be any more outside my every day realm and yet there’s something entirely refreshing about being tasked with nothing more than breathing and slowly putting one foot in front of the other."

The 35-year-old actress goes on to praise the people who traveled with her on the challenging hike. "One thing I know for certain is that this trip was what it was thanks in large part to the company. Being able to adventure alongside those you love deeply ....is an absolute game changer," she gushed. "We shared everything: laughs, toilet paper, snacks, skincare, the silly songs that got stuck in our heads, milk tea, selfies, the 'happy naturals', etc.... all the makings of a quality trip to the most remarkable place any of us have ever been. I’m also left inspired by the collective perseverance this group had to help each other every step of the way and to watch as we all met this shared goal of reaching base camp together is something I’ll never forget."

Moore also shared some wisdom with her Instagram followers, concluding, "It’s easy to daydream and make big plans when you’re down at sea level but it’s a much taller order to do it while in the grips of something truly difficult. Message received. I dug deep while in the midst of all of those pressure breaths and made a mental list of things that scared me but I was anxious to tackle. Now that I’m back on solid ground, I can’t wait to home and get to it. #whyihike #ebpartner"

In another photo, Moore and her pals are jumping for joy as they arrive to base camp. "There is so much magic in these mountains. They represent adventure in the grandest form and in a language all their own," she captioned the pic.

Moore has expressed that she has an adventuresome spirit. In the January 2018 issue of Shape, she shared her desire to go on a hiking trip with Taylor Goldsmith for their honeymoon.

“I do want to climb Mount Kilimanjaro," she shared. Mount Kilimanjaro is a dormant volcano in Tanzania and is the highest mountain in Africa. "That's a bucket list item -- maybe on the next hiatus. I’ve already told Taylor that I may incorporate it into the honeymoon."

