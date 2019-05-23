Mandy Moore Starts Her Climb to Everest Base Camp -- See the Pics!

Mandy Moore has started her next adventure.

The This Is Us star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share new photos from her Mt. Everest adventure. Moore, who summited Mt. Kilimanjaro last year, started her "Everest viewing trek" (as she's calling it, in case her group doesn't make it to base camp) earlier this week.

"I went into this Everest viewing trek relatively blind. Not unprepared, mind you...but I wanted to venture forward into the unknown with an open mind and heart and as free of expectations as possible," the actress wrote. "I also knew we were in extraordinary hands with our friend/ @eddiebauer alpine guide and Everest extraordinaire @melissaarnot (she’s summited 6 times and guided the Basecamp trek between 35-40 times so this isn’t her first rodeo)."

Moore continued, explaining that after her arrival and debrief in Kathmandu, she learned that the next 10 days would include "physical discomfort, personal challenge AND fundamental spiritual growth." "Sign me up," she said.

"In addition to living out this bucket list dream, being gently placed in this middle of this extraordinary country of Nepal and bearing witness to the customs and culture of the Sherpa people has been spellbinding. So much to take in, in every way," Moore expressed. "3 days in, I’m writing this from 11,500 feet, tucked away in the terraced village of Namche (also known as the Sherpa center of the Khumbu Valley) as transparent clouds of mist seem to obscure our view of the hustle and bustle below and then just as quickly, glide away to reveal the towering peaks of Kongde Ri and Kwande La."

"We’ve been acclimatizing here for the past 2 days, taking on some day treks to help prepare our bodies and breath for the travels ahead. Not sure what awaits us on the road today but this group is in it all together (with all the snacks and milk tea one could ever want)! Stay tuned.... #whyihike #ebpartner," she concluded.

See photos from her trek below.

Mount Everest is the Earth's highest mountain, with its base camp sitting at 17,700 feet and its summit between Nepal and China reaching over 29,000 feet. Only 800 people reached the summit last year, with five confirmed deaths. Roughly 300 people have died on Mt. Everest since George Mallory and Guy Bullock discovered the northern approach to the mountain on the initial 1921 British Reconnaissance Expedition.

The peak time to climb Everest is late May, so not just anyone can summit the mountain -- though Bear Grylls did in 1998.

See more on Moore in the video below.

