This Is Us won't be back for several more months, but creator Dan Fogelman is dropping a tease to whet your appetite.

During an Emmy Your Consideration event on Thursday night, Fogelman was asked about what season four may bring for the Pearson family, following an illuminating finale. Though he kept his answer light on spoilers, what he did say offered a hint to the first episode back.

"We're really excited. It's been our first couple weeks back in the writers' room and I've already written the first episode of the season over break, and [co-showrunners] Isaac [Aptaker] and Elizabeth [Berger] are writing the second one right now," he said during a panel at the John Anson Ford Theater in Los Angeles.

"It's a really ambitious season," Fogelman added. "We're in the middle of these characters' journeys and that's a really exciting place to be. I can't tell [you] much about the storyline, but I think the first episode... people will be talking about it. It's different and unusual."

Sure makes you think, doesn't it?

Last month, NBC rewarded This Is Us with a huge three-season order, ensuring its place on the schedule through at least 2022.

Created by Fogelman, This Is Us centers on the Pearsons and their loved ones at various points of the family's history. Led by Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz and Susan Kelechi Watson, the hour-long family drama debuted in 2016 to near universal acclaim and has become an awards darling, collecting Emmy, SAG Awards and AFI Program of the Year honors.

This Is Us returns Tuesdays this fall on NBC.

