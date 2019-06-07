Sounds like Mandy Moore has been missing the music industry like "Candy"!

When ET caught up with her at the This Is Us FYC event in Los Angeles Thursday night, the former pop star couldn't stop raving about what fans can expect from her all-new music that's on the way.

"I've been in the studio this week and I'm going back tomorrow," shared Moore, who rose to fame in 1999 with the release of her debut studio album, So Real. "I'm excited to kind of have those wheels in motion again. It feels so good to be back!"

Moore, now 35, said she's still figuring out the vibe for her new music, but teased that it's got "an organic feel."

"I have my husband [Taylor Goldsmith], my brother-in-law and a couple of my best friends who are all incredible musicians playing on the record," she revealed. "So, it's got a very live, organic live, on the floor, we're recording to tape. If I had my [way] I'd be alive in 1974, so I want all music to kind of sound like it lives in that era."

ET spoke with Moore just moments before she was set to perform at the event, singing a live rendition of "Invisible Ink." The song was co-written by Goldsmith and show composer Siddhartha Khosla and was featured in the "Sometimes" episode of season three.

"It's pretty incredible to be able to share this moment together," she mused ahead of the performance. "I think Sid and Taylor wrote an incredible song. It was a highlight of the season for me to get to sing it in a very, very -- one of my favorite episodes of the show, ever. So, to be able to sing it tonight with them is going to be bananas. I'm excited, nervous."

Naturally, she crushed it, as you can see in the video below:

Moore confirmed early Thursday via Instagram that she was "in the middle" of making new music.

"Can’t WAIT for you guys to hear what we’re cooking up....," she teased.

The post received plenty of love from fans and fellow celebrities, including Moore's former A Walk to Remember co-star, Shane West, Justin Hartley's wife, Chrishell Hartley, and Chrissy Metz, who raved she "can't wait" to hear the new music.

Last November, Moore recalled her pop princess days in an interview with Bustle, where she got candid about why she was never going to be like fellow entertainers Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera.

"They're dancers and they're entertainers and they're performers. They give their all — and costume changes! — and they can live on that level," she explained. "That was never going to be me."

This Is Us returns for season four on NBC this fall. In the meantime, hear more on the cast in the video below.

