Former 'Teletubbies' Sun Baby Jessica Smith Gives Birth to a Baby Girl

The former Teletubbies Sun Baby has a baby -- and her name appears to be a reference to her role on the show!

Jessica Smith has announced that she has welcomed a baby girl, Poppy Rae Latham, with her longtime boyfriend, Ricky Latham. According to social media posts, Jessica and Ricky welcomed Poppy in early January and have been spending their time adjusting to family life with their newborn.

In a post on Jan. 15, she shared the exciting news by posting an adorable photo of the sweet new addition holding onto her finger, writing, "One whole week of you."

Days later, the former star announced the name of their daughter in a cheeky post detailing some of the recent big numbers in their lives.

"12 days in our lives, 7 days at home, 2 very lucky parents," she wrote. "Please welcome Poppy Rae Latham."

In the comments of her photos, some fans have noticed that the baby's middle name appears to connect to her starring role as the Sun Baby in the series.

"New sun ❤❤," a follower wrote.

"New sun in the universe ❤️❤️," another shared.

Jessica has since used her Instagram page to document life with Poppy, complete with bathtimes, naps and first outings as a family of three.

In October, Jessica spoke with ET after sharing the news of her pregnancy and said that she could not have been more excited or more grateful at the outpouring of love and support from the fans.

"I am feeling overwhelmed with the amount of love I am receiving from people around the world," she said. "I have received countless messages congratulating me and wishing us well for the future."

She also told ET at the time that as for her own child, she will certainly be a baby that grows up on the show -- which ran from 1997 to 2003.

"She will be watching my version of Teletubbies," Jessica said.

RELATED CONTENT: