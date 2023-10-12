Jessica Smith is pregnant! The former Sun Baby on Teletubbies took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that she's expecting her first child with Ricky Latham.

Smith, who's now in her late 20s, shared the news alongside an ultrasound picture, which she captioned, "When two becomes three 🩷"

Commenters were delighted by Smith's pregnancy, with one writing, "The Teletubbies sun baby is having her own sun baby."

As for Latham, he reacted to the pregnancy by sharing a screenshot of an article about it, joking, "I’m Famous 😂😂 got my 15 minutes of fame. I'm accepting interviews 😂."

Back in 2014, Smith came forward to reveal her role as the Sun Baby on the popular children's program.

"I used to hide it, but after a lot of encouragement from my friends at university I've gained the confidence to come out with it. I am the sun from Teletubbies," she wrote on Facebook at the time. "... When I was about 9 months old, my mum took me for a routine checkup at the local hospital. The midwife there had been contacted by a local production company who were looking for a smiley baby, and the midwife asked if my name, along with all the baby's [sic] that way, could be submitted. From then I had to go through auditions and short lists until they finally picked one person, ME!"

As for how she was made to smile during filming, Smith wrote, "While recording my dad held a teddy bear behind the camera to get me to laugh, and rolled a toy racing car to get me to look down at the camera, it obviously worked."

