Adam Devine and Wife Chloe Bridges Expecting First Child Together

Adam Devine and Chloe Bridges are soon-to-be parents!

The Pitch Perfect alum took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo with Bridges where they both are showing off their bellies. "Look we're pregnant! Well, I'm just fat now but Chloe is all preggo with a human baby!" Devine joked.

The actor went on to reveal Bridges is pregnant with a baby boy.

"Obviously, very exciting stuff! This will mostly be a baby page now, as I will be dedicating my life to my child in hopes he doesn't use my decades of recorded dirty jokes against me," he added.

For her part, Bridges took to Instagram on Monday and shared two photos taken on a dock in Newport Beach, California." We have news!! 🤰🏻 can't wait to get this lil family started," the Camp Rock alum wrote.

Devine and Bridges got married in October 2021 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, after having several planning setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Were we crazy for trying to plan a wedding during a global pandemic?? Probably, yeah, cause many, many things went wrong including but not limited to us both getting breakthrough covid 😐 But we gave it our best shot and it's almost here and it seems like it’s actually going to pan out!!" she wrote.

The cute couple -- who started dating in February 2015, after meeting on the set of The Final Girls the year prior -- announced their engagement in October 2019.

RELATED CONTENT: