Actor and comedian Adam DeVine has the support of his extended family -- even when it's slightly awkward!

ET's Will Marfuggi spoke with DeVine at the premiere of his latest film, The Out-Laws, where he recalled bringing his mother-in-law to a movie premiere that featured him in a nude scene.

DeVine married fellow actor Chloe Bridges in October 2011, but before the pair tied the knot, DeVine brought Bridges' mother to the premiere of his action-comedy Game Over, Man! in 2018.

When asked, "Is there anything that you were hoping to keep a secret from your in-laws when you first met them?," DeVine sarcastically responded, "My entire career."

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

"No, I'm kind of an open book," DeVine revealed. "I took my mother-in-law to the Game Over, Man! premiere and I show my penis and butthole in that movie. So yeah, I obviously don't care at all. I'm wild, man," DeVine said with a laugh.

On a somewhat serious note, DeVine explained how grateful he is to have the support of both his and Bridges' parents. "Weirdly, they're all so supportive. My parents, too. It's nice that I get to be a total nimrod in my professional life and they support that, wholeheartedly."

In The Out-Laws -- which premieres July 7 on Netflix -- DeVine joins a star-studded cast including Nina Dobrev, Pierce Brosnan, Ellen Barkin, Julie Hagerty, Richard Kind, Michael Rooker, Poorna Jagannathan and more.

The film follows Owen Browning (DeVine), a bank manager about to marry the love of his life, Parker (Dobrev). When Browning's bank is held up by "Ghost Bandits" during his wedding week, he believes his future in-laws (Brosnan and Barkin), who just arrived in town, are the infamous outlaws.

The Out-Laws begins streaming on Netflix July 7.

RELATED CONTENT:

Adam DeVine Details 'Scary' Night When Man Was Killed Outside His Home

Sarah Hyland on Failed 'Pitch Perfect 2' Audition (Exclusive)

Adam Devine Says Girlfriend Chloe Bridges ‘Doesn’t Love’ His Shark Week Antics (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

'Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin' Trailer Takes Adam Devine to Germany

Adam Devine Honors 'Pitch Perfect' Anniversary With a Musical Mashup