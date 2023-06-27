Adam DeVine Recalls Bringing His Mother-in-Law to Movie Premiere With a Nude Scene (Exclusive)
Adam Devine Recalls Bringing Mother-in-Law to Premiere of Movie …
Catelynn Baltierra on Why She and Husband Tyler REFUSE to Watch …
Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi Webster Can’t Stop Tickling Her B…
Kourtney Kardashian Is Pregnant, Debuts Baby Bump in New Pics
Pat Sajak Retiring as Host of 'Wheel of Fortune' After Over 40 Y…
Mark Ballas and BC Jean Are Going on Tour With His 'DWTS' Partne…
Jamie Foxx's Co-Star Porscha Coleman Gives Update on His Recover…
Kylie Jenner Legally Changes 1-Year-Old Son's Name to Aire Webst…
Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon Celebrate Legendary’s 1st Birthday: In…
Dog the Bounty Hunter's Daughter 'Baby Lyssa' Gets Married in Ha…
Why Karen Huger’s Wishing ‘Healing’ for Juan Dixon Amid Coppin S…
Jennifer Lawrence Responds to Rumor Liam Hemsworth Cheated on Mi…
The Weeknd Reacts to ‘The Idol's Cringeworthy Sex Scene Backlash
Rosie O'Donnell Speaks Out in Support of the Menendez Brothers A…
‘The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks’ | Headline-M…
'90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days': Jasmine Shocks Gino With Fi…
BET Awards: Busta Rhymes Gets Emotional Reflecting on Fatherhood…
Jennifer Lawrence on Filming Nude Scenes for 'Raunchy' Comedy 'N…
Titanic Tourist Submersible: Mother of Teen Who Died Says She Le…
Actor and comedian Adam DeVine has the support of his extended family -- even when it's slightly awkward!
ET's Will Marfuggi spoke with DeVine at the premiere of his latest film, The Out-Laws, where he recalled bringing his mother-in-law to a movie premiere that featured him in a nude scene.
DeVine married fellow actor Chloe Bridges in October 2011, but before the pair tied the knot, DeVine brought Bridges' mother to the premiere of his action-comedy Game Over, Man! in 2018.
When asked, "Is there anything that you were hoping to keep a secret from your in-laws when you first met them?," DeVine sarcastically responded, "My entire career."
"No, I'm kind of an open book," DeVine revealed. "I took my mother-in-law to the Game Over, Man! premiere and I show my penis and butthole in that movie. So yeah, I obviously don't care at all. I'm wild, man," DeVine said with a laugh.
On a somewhat serious note, DeVine explained how grateful he is to have the support of both his and Bridges' parents. "Weirdly, they're all so supportive. My parents, too. It's nice that I get to be a total nimrod in my professional life and they support that, wholeheartedly."
In The Out-Laws -- which premieres July 7 on Netflix -- DeVine joins a star-studded cast including Nina Dobrev, Pierce Brosnan, Ellen Barkin, Julie Hagerty, Richard Kind, Michael Rooker, Poorna Jagannathan and more.
The film follows Owen Browning (DeVine), a bank manager about to marry the love of his life, Parker (Dobrev). When Browning's bank is held up by "Ghost Bandits" during his wedding week, he believes his future in-laws (Brosnan and Barkin), who just arrived in town, are the infamous outlaws.
The Out-Laws begins streaming on Netflix July 7.
RELATED CONTENT:
Adam DeVine Details 'Scary' Night When Man Was Killed Outside His Home
Sarah Hyland on Failed 'Pitch Perfect 2' Audition (Exclusive)
'Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin' Trailer Takes Adam Devine to Germany
Adam Devine Honors 'Pitch Perfect' Anniversary With a Musical Mashup