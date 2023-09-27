Brendan Hunt and his longtime love, Shannon Nelson, are expecting baby No. 2!

The Ted Lasso star's fiancée took to Instagram and posted a photo of a research paper in front of her growing baby bump. In her caption, she wrote, "Incubating a couple of things," while also seemingly sharing she was 15 weeks pregnant when she uploaded the photo last week.

It's been a big year for Hunt and Nelson, who are also parents to 2-year-old son Sean. Back in June, Hunt announced his engagement to Nelson on social media. The Ted Lasso co-creator, writer and star shared the joyous news in an Instagram photo of a giddy-looking Nelson as she accepted his proposal.

"The majestic @snoopshann, so rarely photographed in her natural habitat, captured here in the act of saying 'yes,'" he captioned the shot, which also showed off a stunning east-west emerald cut engagement ring.

Nelson shared the same photo over on her Instagram page, along with an additional shot of the happy couple.

"We are a family. A beautiful wonderful family and will be for always. Some folks have assumed we had already done this, but truth be told we had other priorities in becoming a family," she wrote. "Now it feels right. I get to marry this beautiful man. I get to call him my husband and to be his wife and I am the luckiest.❤️"

Hunt announced the engagement news weeks after the Apple+ TV series' heart-tugging finale.

Congrats to the happy couple!

RELATED CONTENT: