'Ted Lasso' Star Brendan Hunt Teases Season 3 With New Pic

Brendan Hunt is getting fans hyped up about Ted Lasso season 3.

Hunt, who stars as Coach Beard in the award-winning Apple TV+ series, took to Instagram Tuesday to share a photo of him and Jason Sudeikis getting ready to board what appeared to be a private jet.

Hunt kept the caption short and sweet, writing, "Here we go."

While the 50-year-old actor didn't share any other details about the pic, the snapshot had many fans speculating that the pair are headed back to England to start filming season 3 of the beloved TV show.

Back in October, Sudeikis confirmed to ET that the writers' room for Ted Lasso season 3 is in full swing, with production scheduled to begin this year. But when speaking to ET's Nischelle Turner, the show's co-creator kept mum about any future seasons.



"I feel like a real coach when I have to tell folks you can’t look at season 4 when we're in the middle of season 3," Sudeikis explained. "We can’t worry about the championships when we're in the first round of playoffs, you know?"

"We got to take it one game at a time," he continued, noting that there are "many factors" that would contribute to continuing Ted Lasso past season 3, long rumored to be the show's planned conclusion. "As cliche as that may sound, there’s actually truth. It’s hard to think about what to do in the distant future when you're trying to deal with what’s right in front of you."

However, the star and executive producer of the acclaimed soccer comedy jokingly signed off on the idea of some possible spinoffs, noting that co-stars and pals Hannah Waddingham and Juno Temple might make a great "crime-fighting duo."



"I think that’s one of the neatest things about the show, at least for me," he shared. "To watch over and over these performances by these amazing actors, this great cast. I really enjoy watching every single one of them and it’s so fun on the writing side just to pair up anybody."

"Literally, take any two of them and kind of like [mix them up], it’s fun to think about," he added. "So, I mean, I would love for the first show to have six different spinoffs."

Seasons 1 and 2 of Ted Lasso are streaming now on Apple TV+. See more from Sudeikis in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT

AppleTV+ Drops 'Ted Lasso' Stop-Motion Short Christmas Special

If You Like Ted Lasso, Make These 8 Comedies Your Next Binge Watch

Jason Sudeikis on 'Ted Lasso' Season 3 and the Possibility of Season 4

Emmys 2021: Jason Sudeikis Opens Up About ‘Ted Lasso’s 20 Nominations (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery