Congratulations are in order! Josephine Skriver and her husband, Alexander DeLeon, are new parents.

The former Victoria's Secret model revealed on Thursday that she and the singer -- who goes by the stage name Bohnes -- have welcomed their first child, a baby girl.

Skriver took to Instagram to share a heartwarming black-and-white snapshot of their newborn daughter, laying on her mom and clutching both of her parents' fingers.

Skriver captioned the adorable baby pic with their daughter's name, simply introducing the world to "Aurora James. ✨"

Skriver, 30, first announced she was expecting back in May when she shared the news with fans on Instagram by posting photos of herself baring her baby bump while topless in jeans -- alongside photos of the couple at her ultrasound, and a sonogram of their little one.

"2+1," the mom-to-be captioned the post.

Congrats to the happy couple on the new addition to their family!

