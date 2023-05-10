Josephine Skriver is about to become a model mama.

The former Victoria's Secret Angel announced she is expecting her first child with her husband, singer Alexander DeLeon. The 30-year-old model shared the news with fans on Instagram with photos of herself baring her baby bump while topless in jeans.

"2+1," the mom-to-be captioned the post.

Skriver also shared photos of the couple at her ultrasound as well as a sonogram of their little one.

Fans and friends showered her announcement with well wishes, including fellow models Jasmine Tookes, who recently welcomed her first child, and new mom-of-two Romee Strijd.

"So excited 🤎 Love you!," Tookes wrote.

Added Strijd, "Omg congratulationsssss ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

She and DeLeon, who performs under the stage name Bohnes, celebrated their first wedding anniversary in April. "Pinch me.. has it really been a year already?? 💍🤍 Becoming your wife has been one of my biggest joys in life," Skriver wrote on Instagram at the time. "You are my best friend, my safe place, my family and my home. I thank the universe every day for making sure our paths collided, cause with you life has become the craziest adventure!."

