Chanel Iman Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3 -- See the Beautiful Bump Pics

Chanel Iman is going to be a mom -- again! The 32-year-old model took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that she's pregnant with her third child.

To share the news, Iman posted pics of herself and her boyfriend, Davon Godchaux. In the shots, the couple is wearing all white as Iman shows off her growing bump.

"Our family is growing and we are so excited to meet our new little one," Iman captioned her first post, before writing alongside the second, "God is great! It's all been a blessing."

This is the first child Iman and Godchaux will share. The model is already mom to daughters Cassie, 3, and Cali, 4, while the 28-year-old NFL player has a son from a previous relationship.

Iman and the father of her first two children, Sterling Shepard, split when he filed for divorce in June 2021. Iman and Godchaux went Instagram official with their relationship in April 2022.

