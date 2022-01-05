Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard are calling it quits after nearly four years of marriage. According to multiple reports, the couple has decided to take some time apart and is shifting their focus to co-parenting their two daughters, Cali, 3, and Cassie, 2.

In court documents obtained by Page Six, Shepard filed for divorce in June 2021, citing irreconcilable differences.

Iman and Shepard tied the knot in Beverly Hills, California, in March, at a ceremony attended by Chrissy Teigen and Gabrielle Union.

The supermodel and the NFL star welcomed their first daughter, Cali, in August of 2018, before announcing in August of 2019 that the pair was expecting baby No. 2. They later welcomed their second daughter, Cassie, in December 2019.

ET spoke with Iman in November of 2018 at the #REVOLVEawards in Las Vegas, where she opened up about her favorite part of being a mom and her husband's plans for expanding their family.

"Just looking at my baby. I can't believe I created such a beautiful thing," Iman marveled. "She's just the most beautiful little angel, and she's my heart."

When asked, at the time, if they had any plans to expand their family, Iman said, "My husband wants four, but I don't know. We'll see what happens."

Ahead of their split, Shepard looked back on their love story in a July 2019 interview with Haute Living, where he shared that the two immediately hit it off after he approached her at a birthday party for his former teammate, Victor Cruz, in 2016.



"[Someone else] wanted to go talk to her, and I was like, ‘No man, let me go talk to her,'" he said. "So, I approached her and asked her if she wanted a drink, and we were just talking for the rest of the party, and then we went to some club for the after-party and kept talking. I got her number, and we went our own separate ways, but we stayed in contact. It was kind of crazy."

He also touched on juggling his family life and his career, admitting to the outlet at the time that he was "trying to find a balance."

"It's tough trying to find a balance," he shared at the time. "Especially when you have a baby not too far after you've gotten married, so you didn't really get a chance to enjoy the marriage aspect of it. It's a little difficult at times, but I'm working my way through it."

ET has reached out to Iman and Shepard's reps for comment.

