It'll be another little girl for Chanel Iman and her husband, Sterling Shepard.

Iman revealed the news on Instagram on Sunday, while sharing photos from her dreamy baby shower held over the weekend.

The 29-year-old model went all out while celebrating baby No. 2, with her guests welcomed to the party with custom pink pajama sets and cozy, over-the-top hot chocolate. The spa-themed shower featured luxe treatments for the crowd, as well as a little R&R for Iman herself.

"Blessed with another baby girl on the way 🎀💗🎀," Iman captioned a sweet photo of herself, Shepard and their 1-year-old daughter Cali on Sunday.

"Mommy of two 🎀🎀 👚 @lerose_online 🌸 @kbellesdesign 📸 evan_erogers," she wrote alongside another pic of herself and Cali.

Iman's baby shower was held just before her 29th birthday. "Happy birthday to my beautiful wife and the mother of my children.. Who I do it for!" Shepard shared on Instagram on Sunday.

The supermodel told ET last year that Shepard had high hopes for a big family. "My husband wants four, but I don't know. We'll see what happens," she said.

See more in the video below.

