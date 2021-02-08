Framing Britney Spears has set the pop culture world alight. In the wake of the doc, many stars have started to voice their support for the songstress and the once-controversial #FreeBritney movement.

In Framing Britney Spears -- the unauthorized project which premiered Friday on FX and Hulu -- key insiders who were once tied to Britney are featured in the doc, addressing everything from her meteoric rise to fame to how her image was painted in the media.

The new doc -- created by the New York Times -- also examines Britney's ongoing conservatorship battle with her father, Jamie Spears, which sparked the #FreeBritney movement in 2019 and growing concern from fans across the globe.

Celebs from across the world of entertainment have subsequently spoken out, encouraging their fans to watch the doc and stating that they stand in solidarity with the songstress.

Miley Cyrus made sure to let Spears know she had her support during her performance at "TikTok Tailgate" show ahead of Super Bowl LV on Sunday.

Cyrus sent some love to Spears as she sang her name in the lyrics of "Party in the U.S.A.," and told the audience, "We love Britney."

Miley Cyrus says “we love Britney” during her Super Bowl performance pic.twitter.com/xEL11juif8 — Britney Fan 🌹 (@BritneyHiatus) February 7, 2021

Meanwhile, Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker took to Twitter after watching the doc, and shared the simple but significant hashtag "#FreeBritney."

TV icon Valerie Bertinelli also expressed her disgust at the claims made in the doc, tweeting, "#FramingBritneySpears is a gut punch. So many horrible men/leeches in her life," alongside a full list of all the men to whom she's referring.

#FramingBritneySpears is a gut punch.

So many horrible men/leeches in her life

-her father

-Justin Timberlake

-her father

-the paparazzi

-her father

-us weekly photo director

-her father

-Kevin Federline

-her father

-Harvey Levin

-her father

-Sam Lufti

-her father — Valerie Bertinelli (@Wolfiesmom) February 7, 2021

"Finally watched the 'Framing of Britney Spears' on Hulu," acclaimed broadcast journalist Tamron Hall wrote on Monday. "It’s an understatement to call it heartbreaking. #FreeBritney"

Finally watched the “Framing of Britney Spears” on Hulu. It’s an understatement to call it heartbreaking. #FreeBritney — Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) February 8, 2021

Khloe Kardashian reportedly shared her support as well in this post captured by fans, which appears to be a comment left under a post on Spears' Instagram.

Khloe Kardashian speaks out for Britney!



“I am praying for queen Britney! So so so sad.” #FreeBritneypic.twitter.com/x5bA3pBQ3g — Britney Fan 🌹 (@BritneyHiatus) February 7, 2021

Here's what some of Spears' other outspoken celeb supporters have posted as they rally behind the pop icon.

Kacey Musgraves supporting Britney pic.twitter.com/lsMGdrs6Mg — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 8, 2021

🌞 Good morning!🌞 have a great day! And: #FreeBritney — Andy Cohen (@Andy) February 8, 2021

Ok the fact that Super Bowl Sunday has made my timeline filled with #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay and #FreeBritney is such a win! I wish I cared more about football (not really) but rooting for Janet & Britney always 👑👑 — Chrishell (@Chrishell7) February 7, 2021

I would argue her dad used custody of her kids as consequence. Dear Patriarchy, IT IS OK FOR WOMEN TO SHAVE THEIR HEADS. Dear Paps, it is ok to hit your car w/an umbrella when you're stalking a mom who just lost custody of her kids to KFED. I would've done the same. #freebritney — 𝕍 𝕒 𝕟 𝕖 𝕤 𝕤 𝕒 ℂ 𝕒 𝕣 𝕝 𝕥 𝕠 𝕟 (@VanessaCarlton) February 8, 2021

Watched #FramingBritneySpears last night. Just WOW. If there is one take away I got from it. Is that this wouldn’t have happened to Britney if she were a man... it’s absolutely infuriating. And I just want them to #FreeBritney — Shea Couleé (@SheaCoulee) February 8, 2021

Additionally, the documentary was a subject of discussion on Monday's The Talk, during which the hosts reflected on the way the media treated Spears throughout her career and called out an infamous 2003 interview with Diane Sawyer.

"I watched this the other night, and I was shocked. I don’t think the interviews that you see on this documentary would even be allowed today," co-host Amanda Kloots shared. "I think Diane Sawyer does owe her an apology. I think the whole world owes her an apology."

Sharon Osbourne shared Kloots' sentiments regarding the aggressive interviews conducted with Spears at the time.

"She has always seemed very young to me anyway, but there she was a baby. She was just a little girl," Osbourne said. "It doesn’t seem appropriate to talk to a little girl with that tone."

Meanwhile, a source told ET on Monday that the 39-year-old singer first heard about Framing Britney Spears through her team.

"She's always made aware of any important new releases that pertain to her life and career, and this was no different," the source said. "She hasn't seen the documentary because she never likes to focus on what others say about her."

One topic from the documentary that a lot of fans on social media have been reacting to is Britney's former relationship with *NSYNC superstar Justin Timberlake. Footage from the early 2000s shows Britney being put in the hot seat and questioned about her role in the highly publicized breakup, while Justin was seemingly idolized.

ET's source says that Britney has "no interest in getting involved with any details being discussed about her past relationship with Justin Timberlake."

"She wouldn't want her fans to speak negatively about him because she has the utmost respect for both Justin and his wife [Jessica Biel]. She laughed about how people are talking about it now. It happened so long ago," the source adds. "Right now, Britney's focused on getting some new projects off the ground. And, as always, her dance moves and choreography."

