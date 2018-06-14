Frances McDormand Continues to Prove She Can Pull Off the Most Extra Looks

We adore a star who isn't afraid to take sartorial risks and actress Frances McDormand is never one to stray away from an adventurous getup.

The 60-year-old two-time Academy Award winner presented at the 2018 Women in Film Crystal + Lucy Awards in Los Angeles on Wednesday in a bright green pantsuit, printed shirt and cream-colored furry slides. We love that the ThreeBillboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri leading lady paired the power suit with playful textured shoes in lieu of standard pumps for a fun result that's frankly really cool.

The "inclusion rider" advocate is no stranger to fashion-forward looks. Frances graced this year's Met Gala red carpet in a blue-and-yellow cloak-dress hybrid and an oversized bouquet headdress by Valentino. The best part? She showed it off in the sassiest poses, owning her Met Gala moment.

We can't wait to see what she'll wear next, and we hope it's just as unapologetic as the last. See Frances' head-turning looks ahead.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Women In Film

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Witness the show-stopping ensembles we still can't stop thinking about from the Met Gala below.

RELATED CONTENT:

How To Get Meghan Markle's Chic Givenchy Look From Her First Solo Appearance

Must-See Star Sightings: June 2018

Christina Aguilera and Jimmy Fallon Wear Hilarious Disguises While Performing in NYC Subway Terminal